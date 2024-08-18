Malaysia: Barisan Nasional wins Nenggiri by-election

August 17, 2024_ Barisan Nasional (BN) has triumphed in the by-election for the Nenggiri Legislative Assembly seat, with candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani securing a victory by a margin of 3,352 votes, winning 9,091 votes. His opponent, Mohd Rizwadi Ismail of the Pas party, received 5,739 votes. This victory allows BN, which represents the Unity Government, to regain the Nenggiri seat, previously held by Bersatu in last year's state elections. The election saw the participation of 20,259 registered voters in a direct contest between candidates from BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN). This news is reported by BH. The by-election was held to fill a vacant seat and reflects the ongoing political dynamics in the country.