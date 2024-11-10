Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
Malaysia: Barolo wines celebrated at exclusive event in Penang

Malaysia: Barolo wines celebrated at exclusive event in Penang
10 novembre 2024 | 12.25
November 09, 2024_ Barolo wines, a symbol of Italian wine excellence, were the protagonists of a pairing dinner at the Penang Marriott Hotel, Malaysia. The event saw the participation of Giovanni Oliva, founder of Ethica Wines, who presented the history of the Borgogno winery, the oldest in Barolo, founded in 1761. During the evening, the participants were able to taste Italian dishes with an Asian touch, paired with fine wines such as the Borgogno Barolo DOCG Riserva 2015. The news is reported by robbreport.com.my. This event highlighted the appreciation for Italian food culture also in Malaysia, underlining the importance of Barolo wines in the global wine scene.

in Evidenza