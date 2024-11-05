Malaysia: BERSATU internal elections confirm leaders

04 November 2024_ Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee and Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin have been reappointed as BERSATU deputy chairmen, while Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has been given a new post, previously serving as deputy chairperson. The three leaders beat out three rival candidates, including A'ziss Zainal Abiddin, Datuk Razali Idris and Mohd Rafiq bin Abdullah. The news was announced by the party's Election Commission chairman, Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi, at BERSATU headquarters. The confirmation of the leaders is a significant step for the party, which plays a major role in Malaysian politics. Berita Harian reports that further details on the election will be provided later.