Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Malaysia: Bottega Penang, a corner of Italy in George Town

02 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
1 July 2024_ Bottega Penang, located on Muntri Street in the heart of George Town, has become a popular destination for lovers of Italian cuisine. The restaurant, known for its wide offering of authentic Italian dishes, is appreciated for its monthly specials and use of seasonal ingredients. The trattoria offers a complete dining experience, with a menu that includes appetizers, pasta, pizza, meat and desserts, as well as a deli area with products imported from Italy. The venue's popularity is evident in the often sold-out reservations during peak hours and weekends. Smartdory.com reports it. To guarantee a place, it is advisable to book in advance. Bottega Penang represents an authentic corner of Italy in Malaysia, offering a unique and refined gastronomic experience.

in Evidenza