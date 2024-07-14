Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Buddha relic welcomed at Penang airport

July 13, 2024_ A relic of the Buddha has arrived in Penang, Malaysia, and was welcomed with great honor by various local Buddhist groups at the...

Malaysia: Buddha relic welcomed at Penang airport
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 13, 2024_ A relic of the Buddha has arrived in Penang, Malaysia, and was welcomed with great honor by various local Buddhist groups at the airport. The event saw the participation of numerous faithful who paid homage to the sacred relic. The welcoming ceremony was characterized by traditional prayers and rituals, underlining the spiritual importance of the event. The relic will be displayed in various temples in the region to allow devotees to pay homage to it. This was reported by the news site 光华日报. This event represents a significant moment for the Penang Buddhist community, strengthening spiritual and cultural ties in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
at Penang event This event represents spiritual
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza