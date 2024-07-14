Malaysia: Buddha relic welcomed at Penang airport

July 13, 2024_ A relic of the Buddha has arrived in Penang, Malaysia, and was welcomed with great honor by various local Buddhist groups at the airport. The event saw the participation of numerous faithful who paid homage to the sacred relic. The welcoming ceremony was characterized by traditional prayers and rituals, underlining the spiritual importance of the event. The relic will be displayed in various temples in the region to allow devotees to pay homage to it. This was reported by the news site 光华日报. This event represents a significant moment for the Penang Buddhist community, strengthening spiritual and cultural ties in the region.