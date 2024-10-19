Malaysia: Budget 2025 prioritizes development of Sabah and Sarawak

18 October 2024_ Malaysia’s Budget 2025 includes huge development allocations for Sabah and Sarawak, at RM6.7 billion and RM5.9 billion respectively, among the highest in the country. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed the importance of bridging the development gap between the states, especially for essential infrastructure such as roads, electricity and drinking water. The government also plans to double the special grants for Sarawak and Sabah to RM600 million next year, a significant increase from previous amounts. Anwar also announced key infrastructure projects, including the expansion of Tawau and Miri airports and the Sarawak Cancer Centre. This was reported by Utusan Borneo. The budget aims to ensure that the promises made in the 1963 Malaysia Accord are fulfilled, highlighting the government’s commitment to the development of the country’s eastern regions.