Malaysia: Campari launches Red Hands Asia 2024 competition with finale in Milan

Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
August 14, 2024_ Campari has announced the return of the Campari Red Hands Asia 2024 competition, an event that brings together Asia’s best...

15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 14, 2024_ Campari has announced the return of the Campari Red Hands Asia 2024 competition, an event that brings together Asia’s best bartenders to find the next champion. The competition, which will take place in three stages, will culminate with the final in Milan, Italy, the birthplace of the famous aperitif. In Malaysia, 15 renowned bar teams will participate, offering exclusive cocktails until August 29, with the grand finale scheduled for September 18, coinciding with Negroni Week 2024. The news is reported by edisiviral.com. This event not only celebrates the culture of bartending, but also highlights the importance of Milan as the world capital of mixology.

