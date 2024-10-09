Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
Malaysia: Celebrations for 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China

08 October 2024_ Malaysia marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China with the visit of Chinese warship 83, which docked in Penang....

Malaysia: Celebrations for 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China
09 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
08 October 2024_ Malaysia marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China with the visit of Chinese warship 83, which docked in Penang. During the event, President of the Penang Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Tan Sri Tan Koon Hai, highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the field of defense and security. The visit attracted over 700 visitors, who waited in line to board the ship, demonstrating the interest of the local community. The source of this news is Kwong Wah Yit Poh. The visit of the Chinese ship is an opportunity to further strengthen cultural and trade ties between Malaysia and China.

