Malaysia: Chef Enzo Brings Authentic Italian Cuisine to IL Forno in the Heart of Kuala Lumpur

October 24, 2024_ Chef Vincenzo Carbone, known as Chef Enzo, is set to open IL Forno, a traditional Italian trattoria, at Hyatt Centric City Centre Kuala Lumpur. With over 30 years of global culinary experience, Chef Enzo combines Italian tradition with international influences, promising a unique dining experience. His passion for cooking, inspired by his Italian family, is reflected in the dishes he will present, including handmade pasta and Neapolitan pizzas. The news was reported by firstclasse.com.my. IL Forno aims to become a hub for Italian cuisine in Malaysia, attracting both locals and international tourists.