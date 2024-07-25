Malaysia: Chinese investment of over $10 billion in green energy in Sarawak

25 July 2024_ Two Chinese energy companies, Shanghai Electric Power T&D (M) Sdn Bhd and Shanghai Electric Malaysia, have announced an investment of more than US$10 billion (RM45 billion) in developing green energy resources in Sarawak. The planned projects will create thousands of jobs and boost the local economy, contributing to Sarawak's goal of becoming a hub for green energy in the region. The Sarawak Premier welcomed the investment, underlining the state government's commitment to providing the support and infrastructure necessary for the success of these initiatives. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. Sarawak is a state in eastern Malaysia, known for its natural resources and potential in sustainable development.