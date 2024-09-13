September 12, 2024_ A gathering of classic Ferraris took place at the Chin Woo Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, attracting enthusiasts and members of the Ferrari Owners' Club Malaysia. Among the models on display were the 328, 355 and 360 Challenge Stradale, symbols of Italian engineering and design. The event included a traditional Malaysian breakfast and lunch with local dishes, creating a marriage between Malaysian culture and the elegance of Italian cars. The event saw the participation of Scuderia Ferrari's global partners such as Giorgio Armani and Bulgari, highlighting the Italian influence in the luxury sector. The news was reported by robbreport.com.my, highlighting the importance of Italian automotive culture in Malaysia too.