Malaysia: Collaboration to map underground infrastructure in Kuala Lumpur

24 August 2024_ Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has stressed the importance of mapping underground infrastructure to prevent accidents during development projects in Kuala Lumpur. He urged the Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) and utility companies to work together to ensure accurate mapping as many times pipelines and power cables are not properly marked. This call was made after an accident involving a woman who fell into an eight-metre deep hole due to land subsidence. The source of this news is theedgemalaysia.com. Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Dr Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif has announced that a meeting will be held with relevant agencies to discuss mapping underground infrastructure to prevent future accidents.