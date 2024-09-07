Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: Communications Minister Promotes Direct Dialogue in Asia

06 September 2024_ Malaysian Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has stressed the importance of direct communication between Asian countries to...

Malaysia: Communications Minister Promotes Direct Dialogue in Asia
07 settembre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 September 2024_ Malaysian Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has stressed the importance of direct communication between Asian countries to boost the region's prosperity. With a population of 660 million people in Southeast Asia, he said that the voices of the region should not be suppressed. He also highlighted that the current government has not closed any media platforms or arrested journalists for political reasons. Fahmi also announced that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will attend the upcoming BRICS summit, an opportunity to expand Malaysia's economic activities. The news was reported by malaymail.com. BRICS is an intergovernmental organization that includes emerging countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
