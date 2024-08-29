Malaysia: Concern over new road collapses at Jalan Masjid India

August 29, 2024_ A second road collapse has appeared on Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur, just 50 meters from the first, raising concerns among local traders. Despite reassurances from the mayor and the Minister of the Federal Territories, the community is demanding concrete measures to ensure the safety of the area. Criticism has been raised regarding the handling of the situation, with calls for the resignation of those who provided false assurances. The source of this information is malaysiakini.com. The situation has raised questions about the safety of infrastructure and the responsibility of local authorities, in a context already marked by similar incidents.