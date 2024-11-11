Malaysia: Concerns over teen pregnancy and early marriage

10 November 2024_ Women, Family and Society Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has expressed concern over the increase in teenage pregnancies, early marriages and cases of baby abandonment in Malaysia. According to data from the Ministry of Health, 44,263 cases of teenage pregnancies were recorded in the past five years, of which 17,646 were unmarried girls. In particular, in the state of Sarawak, 9,258 cases of teenage pregnancies occurred from 2019 to 2023, of which 5,627 were unmarried at the time of conception. The source of this information is Berita Harian. The minister stressed the importance of addressing these social issues to ensure a better future for the young generation in Malaysia.