Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Concerns over teen pregnancy and early marriage

10 November 2024_ Women, Family and Society Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has expressed concern over the increase in teenage...

Malaysia: Concerns over teen pregnancy and early marriage
11 novembre 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

10 November 2024_ Women, Family and Society Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has expressed concern over the increase in teenage pregnancies, early marriages and cases of baby abandonment in Malaysia. According to data from the Ministry of Health, 44,263 cases of teenage pregnancies were recorded in the past five years, of which 17,646 were unmarried girls. In particular, in the state of Sarawak, 9,258 cases of teenage pregnancies occurred from 2019 to 2023, of which 5,627 were unmarried at the time of conception. The source of this information is Berita Harian. The minister stressed the importance of addressing these social issues to ensure a better future for the young generation in Malaysia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
young generation in Malaysia Concerns over teen Malesia source
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza