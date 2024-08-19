Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Controversy over independence contest poster featuring images of Chinese soldiers

August 18, 2024_ A poster created for a school competition to mark Malaysian Independence Month has sparked controversy over its depiction of three...

Malaysia: Controversy over independence contest poster featuring images of Chinese soldiers
19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 18, 2024_ A poster created for a school competition to mark Malaysian Independence Month has sparked controversy over its depiction of three Chinese soldiers. The incident has sparked a public debate and calls for an apology from the school involved, which has already issued a statement of apology. The director of the Penang Education Office confirmed that the teacher responsible has apologised for the mistake. The news was reported by 光华日报, highlighting the need for greater care in preparing educational materials. This incident has raised questions about cultural sensitivity and the importance of correctly representing national history.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
scuola school involved school nuoto alla marinara
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza