Malaysia: Controversy over independence contest poster featuring images of Chinese soldiers

August 18, 2024_ A poster created for a school competition to mark Malaysian Independence Month has sparked controversy over its depiction of three Chinese soldiers. The incident has sparked a public debate and calls for an apology from the school involved, which has already issued a statement of apology. The director of the Penang Education Office confirmed that the teacher responsible has apologised for the mistake. The news was reported by 光华日报, highlighting the need for greater care in preparing educational materials. This incident has raised questions about cultural sensitivity and the importance of correctly representing national history.