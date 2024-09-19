Cerca nel sito
 
Malaysia: Corratec and VF Group Bardiani, the Italian teams ready for LTdL 2024
19 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
September 18, 2024_ Italian teams Corratec and VF Group Bardiani are preparing for the 2024 Tour de Langkawi (LTdL), with talented riders such as Jakub Mareczko and David Gabburo. Mareczko, winner of eight stages at the Tour of Hainan, will lead the Corratec team, while Gabburo and his teammates will replace some riders in the Bardiani team. Both teams are ready to compete in an event that will take place in variable weather conditions, tackling a 1,190-kilometer route. The news, reported by stadiumastro.com, highlights the importance of the Italian participation in this prestigious Malaysian cycling event, which will take place for the first time in some new locations such as Miri and Bintulu.

