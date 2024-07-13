Malaysia: Corruption scandal involves 13 people

13 July 2024_ A major corruption scandal has rocked Malaysia, involving 13 people accused of accepting bribes of between 30,000 and 300,000 ringgit. Investigations revealed that the suspects, including public officials, facilitated illicit practices in exchange for money. The authorities have already started legal proceedings and some of the accused have been released on bail. This scandal highlighted the shortcomings in the internal control system and the need for reforms to prevent further incidents of corruption. The news site 中國時報 reports it. Malaysian authorities are stepping up efforts to fight corruption and restore public trust in institutions.