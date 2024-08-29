August 28, 2024_ Malaysia recently welcomed 121 Palestinians, including 41 injured, sparking criticism from some citizens who believe the government should focus on domestic issues. Despite the country's history of offering refuge to refugees, critics are calling on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to prioritize issues such as education and healthcare. However, the government has launched significant reforms in various sectors, demonstrating a commitment to improving the economic and social situation. This news is reported by malaymail.com. Malaysia, known for its cultural diversity, has historically supported refugee rights, but it also faces domestic challenges related to governance and corruption.