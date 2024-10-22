Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Culina KL brings Italian gastronomic excellence to Kuala Lumpur

October 21, 2024_ Culina KL, a new gourmet market in Kuala Lumpur, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a culinary experience that combines...

Malaysia: Culina KL brings Italian gastronomic excellence to Kuala Lumpur
22 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 21, 2024_ Culina KL, a new gourmet market in Kuala Lumpur, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a culinary experience that combines retail and dining. The market, designed by Italian architect Paola Navone, offers fresh produce and exclusive ingredients, including flours imported from Italy for its bakery. Visitors can also enjoy dishes prepared with fresh ingredients at the bistro, which focuses on European specialties. The news was reported by grazia.my, highlighting the Italian influence in Malaysian gastronomy. Culina KL is located at Shoppes at Four Seasons Place, a place that promises to become a reference point for lovers of good food.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
gourmet market located at Shoppes at Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur Malaysian gastronomy
Vedi anche
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza