Malaysia: Culina KL brings Italian gastronomic excellence to Kuala Lumpur

October 21, 2024_ Culina KL, a new gourmet market in Kuala Lumpur, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a culinary experience that combines retail and dining. The market, designed by Italian architect Paola Navone, offers fresh produce and exclusive ingredients, including flours imported from Italy for its bakery. Visitors can also enjoy dishes prepared with fresh ingredients at the bistro, which focuses on European specialties. The news was reported by grazia.my, highlighting the Italian influence in Malaysian gastronomy. Culina KL is located at Shoppes at Four Seasons Place, a place that promises to become a reference point for lovers of good food.