Malaysia: Dahlia Rizal Surprises Husband With Ducati Scrambler For His Birthday

November 09, 2024_ Young Malaysian influencer Dahlia Rizal surprised her husband Imran Aqil by gifting him a Ducati Scrambler motorcycle on his 24th birthday. The special gesture was prompted by the sale of Imran's previous motorcycle, which he had to give up for personal reasons. Dahlia, who expressed her joy at being able to share this moment with her husband, also thanked her uncle for his help in purchasing the gift. The news, which highlights a prestigious Italian brand like Ducati, was reported by hibglam.com.my. The couple, who have been married for a year, are considered an example for young Malaysians in balancing career and family life.