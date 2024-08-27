Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Malaysia: Damiani opens its first boutique in Kuala Lumpur to celebrate a century of Italian elegance

27 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 26, 2024_ Damiani, a prestigious Italian jewelry brand, has opened its first boutique in Kuala Lumpur at SEIBU, The Exchange TRX, marking a major expansion into the Malaysian market. The opening showcased a century-old collection of 100 works of art, crafted with unique gemstones, celebrating the excellence of Italian craftsmanship. During the event, 15 special masterpieces from Valenza, Italy were exhibited, offering locals a unique opportunity to appreciate the craftsmanship of Damiani. The news was reported by lifestyleasia.com, highlighting the brand’s commitment to bringing its cultural heritage to the growing market of Malaysia. The boutique represents not only a commercial milestone, but also a cultural bridge between Italy and Malaysia, promoting the art and beauty of Italian design.

in Evidenza