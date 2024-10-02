Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Malaysia: Debt Rises Among Malaysians Under 30

02 October 2024_ A report by the Credit and Debt Management Agency reveals that 53,000 Malaysians under the age of 30 have accumulated debts...

02 ottobre 2024
02 October 2024_ A report by the Credit and Debt Management Agency reveals that 53,000 Malaysians under the age of 30 have accumulated debts totalling RM1.9 billion. This highlights a growing concern about financial management among young people in the country. The situation raises questions about the need for financial education and support programmes for young Malaysians. The source of this information is the New Straits Times. The Credit and Debt Management Agency is a Malaysian government body that provides assistance and advice to those struggling with debt management.

