Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: Decision on halal certificate requirement postponed to Majlis Raja-Raja

12 September 2024_ In Malaysia, the issue of mandatory halal certificates for food and beverage establishments will be decided by the Majlis...

13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
12 September 2024_ In Malaysia, the issue of mandatory halal certificates for food and beverage establishments will be decided by the Majlis Raja-Raja (MRR), the advisory body to the Malaysian monarchs. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the matter is a matter for the MRR and any decision will follow proper research. Furthermore, the approval process for halal certificates has been significantly accelerated from nine months to just 15 working days. The news was reported by Berita Harian, highlighting the importance of open dialogue between authorities and applicants. The Majlis Halal Negara and Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia (Jakim) are the entities responsible for halal certification in Malaysia, a country with a significant Muslim population.

