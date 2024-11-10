Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
Malaysia: Decision on Pan Borneo Highway project entrusted to Finance Ministry

09 November 2024_ Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi has stated that the final decision on the award of the Pan Borneo Highway (LPB)...

Malaysia: Decision on Pan Borneo Highway project entrusted to Finance Ministry
10 novembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
09 November 2024_ Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi has stated that the final decision on the award of the Pan Borneo Highway (LPB) Phase 1B project in Sabah rests solely with the Ministry of Finance, and not with the Ministry of Works or the Public Works Department (JKR) in Sarawak. This statement clarifies the powers and responsibilities for managing the infrastructure project, which is of great importance to the development of the region. The Pan Borneo Highway is a major road artery that connects different areas of Malaysia, helping to improve mobility and the local economy. The news was reported by The Sunday Post. The project is eagerly awaited as it represents a significant step towards improving the country's infrastructure.

The Sunday Post
