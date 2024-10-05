Malaysia: Defence Cooperation Meeting with Italy in Port Klang

04 October 2024_ The 17th Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting between Malaysia and Italy, focused on defence collaboration, took place yesterday in Port Klang, Malaysia. During the meeting, the Malaysian Ministry of Defence discussed technological research opportunities with the Italian delegation, led by General Giuseppe Lupoli. This meeting represents an important strategic platform to explore new synergies between the two countries, highlighting Italy's commitment to strengthening defence ties with Malaysia. The visit was also the occasion for the official meeting between the representatives of the two countries on board the ITS Montecuccoli vessel, which is visiting Port Klang, as reported by malaysiatribune.news. The event highlights the importance of international cooperation in the defence sector, with Italy continuing to play a key role in this area.