Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Defence Cooperation Meeting with Italy in Port Klang

04 October 2024_ The 17th Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting between Malaysia and Italy, focused on defence collaboration, took place...

Malaysia: Defence Cooperation Meeting with Italy in Port Klang
05 ottobre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 October 2024_ The 17th Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting between Malaysia and Italy, focused on defence collaboration, took place yesterday in Port Klang, Malaysia. During the meeting, the Malaysian Ministry of Defence discussed technological research opportunities with the Italian delegation, led by General Giuseppe Lupoli. This meeting represents an important strategic platform to explore new synergies between the two countries, highlighting Italy's commitment to strengthening defence ties with Malaysia. The visit was also the occasion for the official meeting between the representatives of the two countries on board the ITS Montecuccoli vessel, which is visiting Port Klang, as reported by malaysiatribune.news. The event highlights the importance of international cooperation in the defence sector, with Italy continuing to play a key role in this area.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
meeting between Malaysia Malesia Italia key role
Vedi anche
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza