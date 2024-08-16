Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
12:54
Malaysia: Demolition operation of illegal houses in Kota Kinabalu
16 agosto 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
August 16, 2024_ In Kota Kinabalu, 62 illegal houses were demolished in an operation conducted by local police in collaboration with several government agencies. The houses were built on government-owned land without any permits. The action is part of the authorities' efforts to address the problem of illegal construction in the region. Police chief Mohd Zaidi Abdullah stressed the importance of keeping the area safe and orderly, warning residents against illegal construction. The news was reported by Utusan Borneo. Local authorities will continue to monitor and carry out similar operations to ensure compliance with building laws.

