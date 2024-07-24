Malaysia: Deputy Prime Minister of Penang on leave for health reasons

23 July 2024_ Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has confirmed that Deputy Prime Minister Zairil Khir Johari has requested 11-day leave to receive medical treatment for his left foot. Chow denied rumors regarding a possible change of assignment for Zairil, stressing that the leave was approved for health reasons. Zairil began treatment on July 22 and may require surgery, as directed by his doctor. The news had previously been fueled by speculation about a possible restructuring of the state government. The source of this information is 光华日报 (Kwong Wah Yit Poh & Penang Sin Poe). The government of Penang, located in the northwestern part of Malaysia, is known for its cultural diversity and economic development.