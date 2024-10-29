Malaysia: Development of Batu Kawa as a new satellite town between Kuching and Bau

28 October 2024_ Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has announced that Batu Kawa will be developed into a satellite town, contributing to the economic growth of the region. This development is part of a larger project that also includes the development of Bau as a tourism area. Abang Johari stressed the importance of improving infrastructure, especially the drainage system, to address flooding issues. The government already has a development plan for Batu Kawa planned by 2030, as reported by Utusan Borneo. The Premier called on the community to unite to achieve these goals, highlighting the need for a stable government for the region's progress. Batu Kawa is located in the state of Sarawak in eastern Malaysia, and is a strategic area for urban development.