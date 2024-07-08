Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Malaysia: Director Mansor Puteh dies in a road accident

08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
7 July 2024_ Malaysian director and film critic Mansor Puteh died this morning in a car accident in Alam Damai, Cheras. The news was confirmed by his nephew Shahreza Mustafa, 49, who said the accident occurred while Mansor, 70, was driving a friend's car. Mansor was alone in the car and would have died instantly. The news was reported by Bernama, the Malaysian national news agency. Mansor Puteh was known for his contribution to local cinema and his passing away is a great loss to the Malaysian film industry.

