Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:13
Malaysia: Dispute over Penang and Kedah, the Penang government claims its independence

25 July 2024_ Kedah Minister Muhammad Sanusi said he had collected around 20,000 historical documents to prove that Penang belongs to Kedah, but...

25 July 2024_ Kedah Minister Muhammad Sanusi said he had collected around 20,000 historical documents to prove that Penang belongs to Kedah, but Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow countered that Penang is now an independent state. Chow stressed that there is no need to seek historical evidence for an already recognized fact, saying Penang has its own status guaranteed by the Federal Constitution. The historical dispute between Kedah and Penang dates back centuries, but Penang's current position as an autonomous state is well established. The news was reported by the newspaper 光华日报 (Kwong Wah Yit Poh & Penang Sin Poe), highlighting local political tensions. The issue could affect relations between the two states and the Malaysian federal government.

