Malaysia: Ducati celebrates centenary with focus on its history and the Malaysian market

November 11, 2024_ Ducati, the iconic Italian motorcycle brand, is preparing to celebrate its centenary in 2026, a significant milestone for the company. During the 2024 Malaysian Grand Prix, Francesco Milicia, Global Sales Director, highlighted the importance of Ducati’s history, which is an integral part of its value. Milicia also highlighted the strong support of Ducatisti in Malaysia, where models such as the Panigale and Multistrada are highly regarded. The dedication of the Ducati team in Malaysia, led by Dennis Michael, has helped strengthen the bond with local motorcyclists. The news was reported by paultan.org. Ducati continues to represent a premium brand, a symbol of aspiration for many Malaysian motorcyclists.