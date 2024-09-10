Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: Ducati reopens its showroom in Johor after 10 years

09 September 2024_ Ducati Malaysia has opened a new showroom in Johor, offering a premium shopping experience for motorcycle enthusiasts in Southern...

10 settembre 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
09 September 2024_ Ducati Malaysia has opened a new showroom in Johor, offering a premium shopping experience for motorcycle enthusiasts in Southern Malaysia. The event was attended by Marco Biondi, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Ducati Asia Pacific, and Hafizh Syahrin, rider of the JDT Racing team. The RM3.5 million showroom marks Ducati’s return to Johor after a decade, reinvigorating the local Ducatisti community. With a target of selling 30 units by the end of 2024 and 100 in 2025, Ducati continues to expand its presence in Malaysia, as reported by careta.my. The new centre, designed across three floors, offers a wide range of motorcycles and accessories, reflecting the elegance and quality of the Italian brand.

