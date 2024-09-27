Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Early elections in sight for Malaysian government

September 27, 2024_ Malaysia is bracing for a possible snap election following recent political tensions and a decline in the current government's...

Malaysia: Early elections in sight for Malaysian government
27 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 27, 2024_ Malaysia is bracing for a possible snap election following recent political tensions and a decline in the current government's popularity. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has faced significant challenges, including rising living costs and criticism over his handling of the pandemic. Elections could be called as early as the end of the year, with the opposition organizing to capitalize on popular discontent. The political situation remains fluid, with analysts predicting intense competition between parties. The news is reported by 中國時報. Malaysia, a Southeast Asian country, has a history of political instability and frequent changes of government, making the upcoming elections a crucial event for the country's future.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Malaysian government Malesia called as early snap
Vedi anche
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza