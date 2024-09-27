Malaysia: Early elections in sight for Malaysian government

September 27, 2024_ Malaysia is bracing for a possible snap election following recent political tensions and a decline in the current government's popularity. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has faced significant challenges, including rising living costs and criticism over his handling of the pandemic. Elections could be called as early as the end of the year, with the opposition organizing to capitalize on popular discontent. The political situation remains fluid, with analysts predicting intense competition between parties. The news is reported by 中國時報. Malaysia, a Southeast Asian country, has a history of political instability and frequent changes of government, making the upcoming elections a crucial event for the country's future.