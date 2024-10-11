Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Malaysia: Economic cooperation between Indonesia and Malaysia in the fisheries sector

11 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
October 10, 2024_ The Indonesia-Malaysia border economy is set to grow with a new fisheries cooperation agreement. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Tawau Fisheries Entrepreneurs Association (PUPT) and the Tarakan Fishermen’s Association (HNSI) during Trade Expo Indonesia. The agreement includes the purchase of US$49 million worth of fishery products, aiming to make trade more systematic and address issues such as illegal fishing. The ceremony was presided over by high-level officials, including Indonesia’s Consul General in Tawau, Aris Heru Utomo, and Sabah Government Undersecretary Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan, as reported by Utusan Borneo. This agreement not only promotes trade, but also aims to strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries and create economic opportunities for local fishermen.

Tag
Arcipelago Malese The Indonesia during Trade Expo Indonesia consenso
