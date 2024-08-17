Malaysia: Economic growth of 5.9% in Q2 2024

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
17 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
August 16, 2024_ Malaysia's economy recorded a 5.9% growth in the second quarter of 2024, beating the initial forecast of 5.8%. This is the highest growth rate since the fourth quarter of 2022, supported by robust household spending and a positive labor market. In addition, investment was supported by multi-year projects and rising external demand, thanks to a favorable global technology cycle. The news was reported by Berita Harian. Malaysia, a Southeast Asian country, is benefiting from economic policies that stimulate growth and employment.

