Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: Economists call for minimum wage hike to RM2,000
14 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
14 September 2024_ Economists in Malaysia have proposed a minimum wage hike to RM2,000 per month, arguing that the current figure of RM1,500 is not enough to cover the cost of living. This proposal goes beyond the Ministry of Human Resources' suggestion of an increase to RM1,700 in the upcoming Budget 2025. Human Resources Minister Steven Sim has announced that the proposal for the new minimum wage will be presented to Cabinet in September. According to Chinese news portal Nanyang Siang Pau, the hike proposed by the ministry would represent a 13.3% increase over the current wage. The news was reported by the New Straits Times. Raising the minimum wage is a hot topic in Malaysia, where the cost of living is steadily rising.

Tag
Economists in Malaysia Malesia minimo minimum
