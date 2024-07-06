Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Educational reform to combat school dropout

6 July 2024_ The Malaysian government is urged to make education up to Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) compulsory to address the problem of school...

Malaysia: Educational reform to combat school dropout
06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

6 July 2024_ The Malaysian government is urged to make education up to Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) compulsory to address the problem of school dropouts at the secondary level. According to education experts, the school system should be compulsory for 12 years, starting from kindergarten. Former Director-General of Education Tan Sri Alimuddin Mat Dom stressed that secondary school dropouts can have serious consequences for the nation. Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the reform will focus on various aspects, including the restructuring of the preschool system and curricular intervention. Berita Harian reports that the reform also aims to strengthen students' linguistic and digital skills. The proposal includes a mandatory 12 years of education, with the aim of reducing school dropouts and improving students' future prospects.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
secondary school dropouts scuola school education
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza