Malaysia: Educational reform to combat school dropout

6 July 2024_ The Malaysian government is urged to make education up to Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) compulsory to address the problem of school dropouts at the secondary level. According to education experts, the school system should be compulsory for 12 years, starting from kindergarten. Former Director-General of Education Tan Sri Alimuddin Mat Dom stressed that secondary school dropouts can have serious consequences for the nation. Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the reform will focus on various aspects, including the restructuring of the preschool system and curricular intervention. Berita Harian reports that the reform also aims to strengthen students' linguistic and digital skills. The proposal includes a mandatory 12 years of education, with the aim of reducing school dropouts and improving students' future prospects.