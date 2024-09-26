Malaysia: Elisabetta Franchi Brings Italian Luxury to Kuala Lumpur

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
26 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
September 25, 2024_ Italian fashion brand Elisabetta Franchi, founded by the designer from Bologna, is conquering the Malaysian market with its elegance and quality. With a turnover of €170 million in 2023, the brand is now represented in around 80 countries and has opened a store in Pavilion KL, attracting the attention of Malaysian women. The president of local fashion group Melium, Datuk Seri Farah Khan, stressed how the brand reflects the values of Malaysian customers, offering affordable high-fashion pieces for every occasion. The news was reported by optionstheedge.com, highlighting the importance of Italian fashion in the international scene. Elisabetta Franchi aims to become a reference name in the wardrobe of the most stylish women in Malaysia.

