Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
Malaysia: Exemption from e-invoice requirement for micro-enterprises with turnover of less than 150,000 ringgit

17 July 2024_ Malaysian Department of Internal Revenue director Datuk Nam Lee announced that micro-enterprises with an annual turnover of less than...

17 luglio 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
17 July 2024_ Malaysian Department of Internal Revenue director Datuk Nam Lee announced that micro-enterprises with an annual turnover of less than 150,000 ringgit will be exempted from issuing electronic invoices. The e-invoicing system will be implemented in phases starting from July 1, 2023, with the aim of full adoption by 2024. Businesses with a turnover of more than 1.5 million ringgit will have to start issuing e-invoices from 1 ° July 2023, while those with a turnover between 500,000 and 1.5 million ringgit from 1 January 2024. Businesses with a turnover between 150,000 and 500,000 ringgit will have to comply from 1 July 2024. Sin Chew Daily reports. This measure aims to facilitate the digital transition of Malaysian businesses by improving tax efficiency and transparency.

