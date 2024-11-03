Malaysia: Experts warn of possible flooding in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur

November 2, 2024_ Climate experts warn that the floods that hit Selangor and Kuala Lumpur in December 2021 could happen again. The Northeast Monsoon, expected to begin on November 5, could bring extreme weather conditions, with heavy rains hitting several regions in Malaysia. Authorities, including MetMalaysia and the Irrigation and Drainage Department, are advising people to pay attention to weather forecasts and exercise caution, especially in flood-prone areas. In 2021, floods killed more than 50 people and severely affected the Klang Valley region, especially Selangor, one of the most densely populated areas in the country. BH Ahad reports. Local authorities are monitoring the situation and urging people to follow safety guidelines.