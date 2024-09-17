Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: Fadillah Yusof reveals content of MoU for opposition MPs

17 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
17 September 2024_ Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has made public the contents of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding opposition MPs, after their leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin rejected it. Fadillah said his move is aimed at demonstrating the transparency of the MADANI government and fostering a cooperative environment for economic recovery. The MoU establishes the responsibilities of opposition MPs and the government, highlighting the importance of their checks and balances. The disclosure of the MoU allows citizens to assess the opposition leader’s claims as baseless, Berita Harian reported. The memorandum, which will remain in effect until 19 December 2027, is a significant step towards strengthening parliamentary democracy in Malaysia.

