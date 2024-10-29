Malaysia: Families of Batang Kali Collapse Victims Sue Selangor Govt

29 October 2024_ Families of victims of the tragic 2022 Batang Kali collapse have filed a lawsuit against the Selangor government and six other entities, accusing them of negligence. The defendants include the Perbadanan Kemajuan Pertanian Selangor (PKPS), Majlis Perbandaran Hulu Selangor (MPHS) and the Director of the Selangor Public Works Department. The 23 plaintiffs are seeking compensation for property damage, injuries, loss of income and death, as well as moral and psychological damages. The news was reported by Berita Harian. The Batang Kali collapse has raised concerns about security and land management in Malaysia, highlighting the need for greater accountability from local authorities.