Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Families of Batang Kali Collapse Victims Sue Selangor Govt

29 October 2024_ Families of victims of the tragic 2022 Batang Kali collapse have filed a lawsuit against the Selangor government and six other...

Malaysia: Families of Batang Kali Collapse Victims Sue Selangor Govt
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
29 October 2024_ Families of victims of the tragic 2022 Batang Kali collapse have filed a lawsuit against the Selangor government and six other entities, accusing them of negligence. The defendants include the Perbadanan Kemajuan Pertanian Selangor (PKPS), Majlis Perbandaran Hulu Selangor (MPHS) and the Director of the Selangor Public Works Department. The 23 plaintiffs are seeking compensation for property damage, injuries, loss of income and death, as well as moral and psychological damages. The news was reported by Berita Harian. The Batang Kali collapse has raised concerns about security and land management in Malaysia, highlighting the need for greater accountability from local authorities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
land management in Malaysia as well as the news was reported by Berita Harian local authorities
