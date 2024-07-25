Malaysia: Federal Court upholds appeal against suspension of Parliament

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
25 luglio 2024
24 July 2024_ The Federal Court of Malaysia has allowed the appeal filed by the Honorable Hassan Abdul Karim and Dr Abdul Aziz Bari to challenge Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's decision to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to suspend Parliament during the term of emergency. A five-judge panel, chaired by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, granted the request to hear the merits of the matter at a hearing in the Superior Court. This decision represents a significant step in the Malaysian political context, where the suspension of Parliament has raised concerns about democracy and governance. The news was reported by Berita Harian. The suspension of Parliament came amid a period of emergency declared due to the pandemic, sparking debate over the legitimacy of the government's actions.

