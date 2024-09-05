Malaysia: Ferrari challenges energy drink brand for trademark infringement

05 September 2024_ Ferrari S.p.A, the famous Italian supercar manufacturer, has filed a lawsuit against Malaysian company Sunrise-Mark Sdn Bhd for alleged trademark infringement regarding an energy drink logo. The dispute arose after Ferrari challenged Sunrise-Mark's application for the trademark "Wee Power," which features a logo similar to the Italian company's famous prancing horse. Despite Ferrari's objections, the Malaysian Registrar of Trademarks ruled in favor of Sunrise-Mark, prompting Ferrari to file an appeal in the Kuala Lumpur High Court. The matter, involving an iconic Italian brand, has attracted international attention, as reported by scoop.my. The lawsuit highlights the importance of trademark protection and the global reputation of Ferrari as a symbol of luxury and performance in the automotive industry.