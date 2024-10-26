Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Festival Del Leone brings Italian culture to Kuala Lumpur

October 26, 2024_ Generali Malaysia celebrates Italian culture with the Festival Del Leone, taking place from October 25 to 27, 2024 at Pavilion...

Malaysia: Festival Del Leone brings Italian culture to Kuala Lumpur
26 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 26, 2024_ Generali Malaysia celebrates Italian culture with the Festival Del Leone, taking place from October 25 to 27, 2024 at Pavilion Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur. This event, the first of its kind in Malaysia, features nearly 150 stalls from local small and medium-sized businesses, offering a variety of Italian products and culinary specialties. Among the activities, visitors can participate in cooking workshops and admire artworks inspired by the famous Mona Lisa, created by local artists. The news was reported by 123mamanet.com, highlighting Generali's commitment to supporting local communities and promoting Italian culture in Malaysia. The festival also offers opportunities to win flight tickets to Italy, making the event even more attractive for attendees.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
promoting Italian culture in Malaysia cultura This event Malesia
Vedi anche
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza