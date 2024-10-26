October 26, 2024_ Generali Malaysia celebrates Italian culture with the Festival Del Leone, taking place from October 25 to 27, 2024 at Pavilion Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur. This event, the first of its kind in Malaysia, features nearly 150 stalls from local small and medium-sized businesses, offering a variety of Italian products and culinary specialties. Among the activities, visitors can participate in cooking workshops and admire artworks inspired by the famous Mona Lisa, created by local artists. The news was reported by 123mamanet.com, highlighting Generali's commitment to supporting local communities and promoting Italian culture in Malaysia. The festival also offers opportunities to win flight tickets to Italy, making the event even more attractive for attendees.