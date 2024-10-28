Malaysia: Festival Del Leone celebrates Italian culture in Kuala Lumpur

27 October 2024_ The Lion Festival, organised by Generali Malaysia, brought a touch of Italy to Kuala Lumpur from 25 to 27 October 2024. The event, which took place at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, featured around 150 stalls displaying Italian and local products, creating a lively and colourful atmosphere. Among the attractions, an artistic activity involved 30 local artists in the reinterpretation of the famous Mona Lisa, with the proceeds going to a charity foundation. The news was reported by aniemohamed.blogspot.com, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in Malaysia. The festival, which was free to enter, also offered the chance to win flight tickets to Italy, making the event even more attractive for visitors.