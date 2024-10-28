Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Festival Del Leone celebrates Italian culture in Kuala Lumpur

27 October 2024_ The Lion Festival, organised by Generali Malaysia, brought a touch of Italy to Kuala Lumpur from 25 to 27 October 2024. The event,...

Malaysia: Festival Del Leone celebrates Italian culture in Kuala Lumpur
28 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

27 October 2024_ The Lion Festival, organised by Generali Malaysia, brought a touch of Italy to Kuala Lumpur from 25 to 27 October 2024. The event, which took place at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, featured around 150 stalls displaying Italian and local products, creating a lively and colourful atmosphere. Among the attractions, an artistic activity involved 30 local artists in the reinterpretation of the famous Mona Lisa, with the proceeds going to a charity foundation. The news was reported by aniemohamed.blogspot.com, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in Malaysia. The festival, which was free to enter, also offered the chance to win flight tickets to Italy, making the event even more attractive for visitors.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the event event festival Del Leone of Italian culture in Malaysia
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza