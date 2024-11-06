Malaysia: FILA Promotes Pickleball With Local Celebrities

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:33
06 novembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
November 5, 2024_ FILA, the well-known Italian sportswear brand, is hosting a Pickleball event called FILA Pickle Wickle at Pickle Social Club in Kuala Lumpur on November 30, 2024. The event, open to everyone from beginners to professionals, aims to celebrate the sport and the community, also involving local celebrities such as Ayu HOTFM and Fifi FlyFM. Participants will have the chance to win cash prizes and FILA merchandise, highlighting the brand's commitment to promoting an active and fashionable lifestyle. The news was reported by barangmurah.my. FILA, with its reputation for combining performance and style, continues to gain popularity in Malaysia as well, helping to spread the Italian sports culture in the country.

