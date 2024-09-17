Malaysia: Financial regulators block China Trust takeover bid for Shin Kong

September 17, 2024_ The Financial Supervisory Commission of Malaysia has decided to suspend China Trust Financial Holdings’ takeover bid for Shin Kong Financial Holdings. The decision was made due to concerns over the lack of a comprehensive merger plan and inadequate management of shares in the event of a failed merger. The Commission also highlighted that the offer does not provide sufficient protections for shareholders of both companies involved. The news was reported by 工商時報, highlighting the importance of maintaining financial market stability. The Commission continues to encourage mergers between financial institutions to improve the competitiveness and efficiency of the sector.