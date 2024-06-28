Malaysia: Fine for pollution increased in Pasir Gudang

27 June 2024_ The Johor Bahru High Court today ordered an increase in the fine in the Pasir Gudang air pollution case. The company P Tech Resources Sdn. Bhd. was ordered to pay RM80,000 for each of the eight administrative charges, totaling RM640,000. Among the violations committed by the company is failure to comply with environmental regulations. The decision aims to strengthen anti-pollution measures and protect public health. Berita Harian reports it. Pasir Gudang is an industrial city in the state of Johor, known for its environmental problems related to heavy industry.