Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Fine for pollution increased in Pasir Gudang

Malaysia: Fine for pollution increased in Pasir Gudang
28 giugno 2024 | 11.52
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

27 June 2024_ The Johor Bahru High Court today ordered an increase in the fine in the Pasir Gudang air pollution case. The company P Tech Resources Sdn. Bhd. was ordered to pay RM80,000 for each of the eight administrative charges, totaling RM640,000. Among the violations committed by the company is failure to comply with environmental regulations. The decision aims to strengthen anti-pollution measures and protect public health. Berita Harian reports it. Pasir Gudang is an industrial city in the state of Johor, known for its environmental problems related to heavy industry.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
pollution case the company P Tech Resources Sdn Berita Harian reports it pollution
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza